Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

ELDN opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.