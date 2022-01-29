Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

