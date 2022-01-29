Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

