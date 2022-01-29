DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,109,000 after acquiring an additional 852,483 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.