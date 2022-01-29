Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

