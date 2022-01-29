Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.27.

Wayfair stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $183,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

