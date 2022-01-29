Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $6,840,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.