BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,720,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Welbilt worth $202,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

