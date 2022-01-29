Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

