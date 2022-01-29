Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.66.

VTEX opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

