SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.23.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

