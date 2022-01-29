Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

