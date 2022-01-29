Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:ZH opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

