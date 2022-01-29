Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 696 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 266,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 53.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 169,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $23.89 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

