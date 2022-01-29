Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 398,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 348,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

