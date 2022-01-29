Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

