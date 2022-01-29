Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 493,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.