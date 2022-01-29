Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 2,502.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

