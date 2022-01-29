Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

