Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

