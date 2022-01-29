Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $411,950.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $444,250.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.86. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

