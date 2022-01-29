iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $517,360.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

