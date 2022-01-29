Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $211,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.