NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 62,258 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 62,258 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.88 per share, for a total transaction of 864,141.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 14.09 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.50 and a 12 month high of 15.25.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.