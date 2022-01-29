Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

