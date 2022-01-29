Wedbush Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

LOGI stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank lifted its position in Logitech International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 93,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 61,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

