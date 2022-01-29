Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 44,846 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 4,928 call options.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

