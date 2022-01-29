Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

