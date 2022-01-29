Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Drops By 46.0%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $3.09 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

