Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,575,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

