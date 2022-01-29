Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Centene stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

