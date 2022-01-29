Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

SES opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.91. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

