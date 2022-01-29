Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

