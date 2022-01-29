Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 62,683 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NN were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NN by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NN by 108.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NN by 344.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,740 shares of company stock valued at $135,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

