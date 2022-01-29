Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE CODI opened at $24.73 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

