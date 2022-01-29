Alexander Waislitz Buys 198,300 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$37.83 ($27.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,501,490.70 ($5,358,207.64).

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

