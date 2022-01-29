Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.