Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 2,694,696 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $18.63 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

