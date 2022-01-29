e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ELF stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 532,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $19,845,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

