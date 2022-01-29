e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.78.
ELF stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 532,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $19,845,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
