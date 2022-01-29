Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

