Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a growth of 16,169.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VWDRY opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

