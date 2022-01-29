ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Head-To-Head Review

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 403.95%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 145.41 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

