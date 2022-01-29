$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $241.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $373.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.64. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

