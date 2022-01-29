Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Shares of COF opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.86. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

