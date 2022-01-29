Head-To-Head Comparison: EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get EQT alerts:

88.3% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EQT and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 1.60% 0.72% PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 12 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.61 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.40 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.32 -$724.32 million $0.41 144.78

PDC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats EQT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.