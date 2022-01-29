Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

