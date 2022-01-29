Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alamo Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $370,355.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $2,213,946. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALG opened at $141.00 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.54 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

