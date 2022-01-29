Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,297 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

