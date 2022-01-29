Barclays Trims KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price to €66.40

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

