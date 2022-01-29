OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $17.91 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

